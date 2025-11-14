Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 27,142 PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,143,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,892,000 after buying an additional 391,215 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,462,000 after acquiring an additional 429,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,826,000 after acquiring an additional 115,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 47.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,510,000 after acquiring an additional 341,906 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 748,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,611,000 after purchasing an additional 225,894 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 1.1%

PRCT stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 8.44.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. PROCEPT BioRobotics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

