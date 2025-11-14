Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. National Bank Financial raised Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. CIBC downgraded Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cibc Captl Mkts cut shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Aecon Group Stock Down 3.1%

ARE stock opened at C$26.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.54. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$15.21 and a 52 week high of C$35.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.43, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. Aecon Group had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.3793321 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 542.86%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

