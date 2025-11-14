Glenn Williams Sells 2,500 Shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Williams sold 2,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.65, for a total transaction of $649,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,800,057.80. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Primerica Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE PRI opened at $254.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.96. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.98 and a twelve month high of $307.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.15.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $0.81. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 22.36%.The firm had revenue of $838.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. Piper Sandler set a $292.00 price target on Primerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Primerica from $308.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Primerica by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 21.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 57.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Stories

