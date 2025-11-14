Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 12,067 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,067 shares during the period. NRG Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG opened at $166.16 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.57 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.55.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Melius began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.