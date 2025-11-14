Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys Shares of 34,703 eBay Inc. $EBAY

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,703 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in eBay by 4.6% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,689,267 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $791,714,000 after purchasing an additional 510,629 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,085,603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $674,061,000 after buying an additional 478,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,441,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $571,736,000 after buying an additional 627,823 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in eBay by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,481 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $481,525,000 after buying an additional 300,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in eBay by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,157,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $417,021,000 after buying an additional 322,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on eBay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Arete Research raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on eBay from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $2,878,769.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,862 shares in the company, valued at $233,367.48. This trade represents a 92.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 63,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,361,568 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

