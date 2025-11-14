Contrasting Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) and Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) and Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Marine Harvest ASA and Bridgford Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marine Harvest ASA 0 2 0 1 2.67 Bridgford Foods 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Marine Harvest ASA and Bridgford Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Harvest ASA 5.85% 13.98% 6.61% Bridgford Foods -3.19% -5.81% -4.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

4.7% of Bridgford Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.7% of Bridgford Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Marine Harvest ASA and Bridgford Foods”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Harvest ASA $6.06 billion 1.89 $506.96 million $0.85 26.11 Bridgford Foods $227.36 million 0.30 -$3.38 million ($0.80) -9.28

Marine Harvest ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgford Foods. Bridgford Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marine Harvest ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Marine Harvest ASA has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgford Foods has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marine Harvest ASA beats Bridgford Foods on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marine Harvest ASA



Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole fish, plain and marinated fillets and steaks, hot- and cold-smoked salmon, burgers and tartars, patties, gravad, sushi, and breaded products under the Ducktrap, MOWI, and Supreme Salmon brands. The company was formerly known as Marine Harvest ASA and changed its name to Mowi ASA in December 2018. Mowi ASA was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

About Bridgford Foods



Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products. It provides frozen food products to food service and retail customers through wholesalers, cooperatives, and distributors; and snack food items to supermarkets, mass merchandise, and convenience retail stores through customer-owned distribution centers, as well as a direct store delivery network. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Bridgford Foods Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Bridgford Industries Incorporated.

