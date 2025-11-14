Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.13. 671,080 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 191,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 1.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares by 323.0% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 79,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,362 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

