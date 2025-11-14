Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:SPYT) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:SPYT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $17.89. 179,607 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 101,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $117.54 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97.

Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF Company Profile

The Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF (SPYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds seeking to provide current income through option premiums from daily S&P 500 call spreads. The secondary objective of the fund is to seek exposure to the indexs performance.

