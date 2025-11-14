NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMI) Trading Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2025

Shares of NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMIGet Free Report) were down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.34 and last traded at $47.51. Approximately 271,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 112,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF Stock Down 2.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $352.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67.

Institutional Trading of NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $228,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF by 330.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF (IWMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund that seeks to generate income by investing in constituents of the Russell 2000 Index while also employing a call option strategy. IWMI was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.