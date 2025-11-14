NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMI) Trading Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMI – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.34 and last traded at $47.51. Approximately 271,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 112,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF Stock Down 2.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $352.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67.

Institutional Trading of NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $228,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF by 330.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF Company Profile

The NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF (IWMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund that seeks to generate income by investing in constituents of the Russell 2000 Index while also employing a call option strategy. IWMI was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

