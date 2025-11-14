Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPY) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.22. Approximately 4,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 5.90% of Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (AAPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Apple stock (AAPL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.

