iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Trading Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 15,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 42,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on iPower in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, iPower currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on iPower
iPower Trading Down 2.1%
iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. iPower had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter.
iPower Company Profile
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iPower
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Ondas Holdings Signals a Rebound as Drone Demand Soars
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Disney’s 2026 Outlook Brightens Under Iger’s Magic Touch
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.