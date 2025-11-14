iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Trading Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 15,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 42,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on iPower in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, iPower currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

iPower Trading Down 2.1%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.44.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. iPower had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

