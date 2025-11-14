MicroStrategy Incorporated – 10.00% Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRF) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated – 10.00% Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRF – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $103.51 and last traded at $104.55. Approximately 286,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 231,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.60.

MicroStrategy Incorporated – 10.00% Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.33.

MicroStrategy Incorporated – 10.00% Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter.

MicroStrategy Incorporated – 10.00% Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th.

