Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Trading 1.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.3990. Approximately 1,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 53,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Golden Heaven Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Golden Heaven Group Stock Up 1.1%

Golden Heaven Group Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.98.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.

