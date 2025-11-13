Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) Trading 8.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.2384 and last traded at $0.2299. 213,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 702,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2126.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Meihua International Medical Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Meihua International Medical Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Performance

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

(Get Free Report)

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.