The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s Why

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $5.85. 6,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 9,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.25 and a beta of 0.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of The LGL Group worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

