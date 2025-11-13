Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 63,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 87,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Avalon Trading Up 4.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About Avalon

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.