BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Trading 3.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.9227 and last traded at $0.9227. 180,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 583,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.
About BioPharma Credit
BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
