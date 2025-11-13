BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Trading 3.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.9227 and last traded at $0.9227. 180,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 583,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

BioPharma Credit Stock Up 3.7%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

About BioPharma Credit

(Get Free Report)

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.