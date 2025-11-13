Comparing Banzai International (BNZI) & The Competition

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Banzai International to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Banzai International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Banzai International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Banzai International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banzai International -307.55% N/A -77.59% Banzai International Competitors -80.06% -32.45% -15.90%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banzai International 1 0 1 0 2.00 Banzai International Competitors 436 1102 983 23 2.23

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Banzai International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Banzai International currently has a consensus target price of $260.00, indicating a potential upside of 17,118.54%. As a group, “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 50.97%. Given Banzai International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Banzai International is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Banzai International has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banzai International’s competitors have a beta of 1.47, indicating that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banzai International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banzai International $9.02 million -$31.51 million -0.16 Banzai International Competitors $2.09 billion $125.38 million -3.68

Banzai International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Banzai International. Banzai International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Banzai International competitors beat Banzai International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

