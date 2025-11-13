Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Claritev (NYSE:CTEV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Claritev in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get Claritev alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Claritev

Claritev Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Claritev

CTEV opened at $58.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.42. Claritev has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Claritev during the third quarter worth about $169,605,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Claritev by 108.5% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,863,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,131,000 after purchasing an additional 969,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Claritev in the third quarter worth $27,483,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Claritev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Claritev during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Claritev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Claritev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claritev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.