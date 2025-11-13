Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $403.76 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $392.89 and a 1 year high of $500.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.72. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,842.16. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

