Intercorp Financial Services Inc. $IFS Stock Holdings Lessened by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFS. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $510,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 93.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 864,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,593,000 after acquiring an additional 418,351 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 21.9% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,188,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after purchasing an additional 213,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $8,543,000.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercorp Financial Services

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 20,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $395,019.32. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,093,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,758,539.68. This represents a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.22.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $486.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.08 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercorp Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IFS

Intercorp Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.