Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Maximus, Inc. $MMS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of Maximus worth $38,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Maximus by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Maximus by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 9,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Maximus by 37.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $92.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. Zacks Research lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Maximus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maximus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,610 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $146,284.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,336.88. This trade represents a 10.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

