Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$131.00 and last traded at C$131.00. 1,956 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 525% from the average session volume of 313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$134.42.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$133.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$130.84.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

