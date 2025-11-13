Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 24,242 Shares of Marcus Corporation (The) $MCS

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Marcus by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 45.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Marcus by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.81 million, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Marcus Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $23.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Marcus had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.91%.The firm had revenue of $210.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marcus Corporation will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCS. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Marcus in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Marcus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

