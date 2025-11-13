CVE:PKT FY2027 EPS Lowered by Raymond James Financial

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Parkit Enterprise in a report issued on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Parkit Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Get Parkit Enterprise alerts:

Parkit Enterprise Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Parkit Enterprise stock opened at C$0.55 on Wednesday. Parkit Enterprise has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$119.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.30.

About Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.