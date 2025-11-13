Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Outlook of IONS FY2027 Earnings

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, November 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.15) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.60). The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $99.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.15.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $76.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.75 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 26.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the third quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $267,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,762,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph H. Wender sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $841,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,870.60. This represents a 14.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 33,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $2,501,637.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,228.04. This trade represents a 35.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 924,789 shares of company stock worth $59,515,499. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

