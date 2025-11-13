11,548 Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. $AGO Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In related news, major shareholder Guaranty Ltd Assured sold 6,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $105,760.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,282,994 shares in the company, valued at $89,282,598.60. This represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 25,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $2,095,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,287,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,956,525.49. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,385,001. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Assured Guaranty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGO

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.96.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.03. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 44.53% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 16.87%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.