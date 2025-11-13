Analysts Set STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) Price Target at $31.19

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.1875.
Several brokerages have weighed in on STM. Weiss Ratings cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.50 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STM
Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics Stock Performance
NYSE:STM opened at $23.99 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than STMicroelectronics
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.