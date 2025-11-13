Analysts Set STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) Price Target at $31.19

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.1875.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STM. Weiss Ratings cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.50 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,825 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $2,994,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,428 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 57.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,322 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STM opened at $23.99 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

