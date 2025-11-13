Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 109,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBRG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,029,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,544,000 after acquiring an additional 567,170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,551,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 237,503 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 65.9% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,461,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 978,162 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 189.8% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,286,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after purchasing an additional 693,613 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley raised DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.63 and a beta of 1.78. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 4.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

