Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. $BCSF Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 58,815 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 53.0% during the second quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 28.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 446,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 97,714 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 341,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares during the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $911.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 33.45%.The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Further Reading

