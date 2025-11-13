Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,409 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 12.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 132.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Zacks Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $258.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,482.91. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.1%

PAYC opened at $166.83 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.50 and a 1-year high of $267.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 24.79%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

