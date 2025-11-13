Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Novavax, Inc. $NVAX

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 189,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shah Capital Management increased its position in Novavax by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,511,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,524,000 after buying an additional 379,934 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $16,210,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $3,382,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $3,280,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Novavax by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Novavax Price Performance

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $70.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.63 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a net margin of 39.20%.The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Novavax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

