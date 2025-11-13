Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.44 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,309 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Twilio by 1.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Twilio from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $146.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.26.

Twilio Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $128.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.42 and its 200 day moving average is $113.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 312.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.33. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $924,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 129,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,906,070. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,345,050.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 220,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,939,666.47. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 44,808 shares of company stock worth $4,677,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

