Big Tree Cloud (NASDAQ:DSY) vs. Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Critical Analysis

Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) and Big Tree Cloud (NASDAQ:DSY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ahold and Big Tree Cloud, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ahold 0 2 0 3 3.20 Big Tree Cloud 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Ahold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Big Tree Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. 34.1% of Big Tree Cloud shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Ahold has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big Tree Cloud has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ahold and Big Tree Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ahold 2.02% 15.88% 4.71% Big Tree Cloud N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ahold and Big Tree Cloud”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ahold $96.70 billion 0.39 $1.91 billion €2.51 16.67 Big Tree Cloud $2.56 million 20.63 -$32.53 million N/A N/A

Ahold has higher revenue and earnings than Big Tree Cloud.

Summary

Ahold beats Big Tree Cloud on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products. It operates its supermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores under the Food Lion, Stop & Shop, The GIANT Company, Hannaford, Giant Food, FreshDirect, Albert Heijn, bol.com, Etos, Gall & Gall, Delhaize, Albert, Alfa Beta Vassilopoulos, Mega Image, Delhaize Serbia, Peapod Digital labs, and Retail Business Service brands. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

About Big Tree Cloud

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited manufactures and sells personal care products and other consumer goods. The company is based in Shenzhen, China. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Ploutos Group Limited.

