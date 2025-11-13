Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 23,034 Shares of Belden Inc $BDC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,034 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Belden worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Belden by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 13.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 439,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,055,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 41.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDC. Wall Street Zen lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

NYSE:BDC opened at $115.77 on Thursday. Belden Inc has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $133.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Belden had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $698.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Belden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.55%.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

