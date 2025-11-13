Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 40,586 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,261,000 after buying an additional 95,802 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 209.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 30,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $368,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

