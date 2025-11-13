Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 1,979.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 783,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after buying an additional 82,549 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 542,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,184,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 208,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Macquarie set a $29.80 target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

