Aviva PLC Invests $6.06 Million in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 167,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 922.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.18.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 24.70%.The firm had revenue of ($916.78) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

