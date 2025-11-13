Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.30 Million Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. $PDFS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,068 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.87% of PDF Solutions worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 328.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 169,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 129,629 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PDFS shares. DA Davidson upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PDF Solutions from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,299.15 and a beta of 1.56.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.69 million. On average, analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

