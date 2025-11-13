Piper Sandler Cuts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $111.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.10.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.0%

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $102.65 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.17 and a 52-week high of $127.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.89 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 524.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.