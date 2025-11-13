Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $37,797,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $6,347,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $7,436,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 44.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 147,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

CEF stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.20.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

