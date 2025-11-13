Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Up 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.19. 6,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 26,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VALN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Valneva from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Valneva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valneva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valneva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 33.87%.The company had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Valneva SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,240,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

