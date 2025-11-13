Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.2658 and last traded at $0.2573. Approximately 12,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 62,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2561.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project located in the Northern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

