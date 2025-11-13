Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Stock Price Up 6.5% – Time to Buy?

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Free Report) was up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

Dexterra Group Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Featured Stories

