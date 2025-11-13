SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.43. 60,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 81,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

SoftBank Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07.

About SoftBank

(Get Free Report)

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.