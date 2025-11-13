Avenir Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:CURR) Shares Up 5% – Still a Buy?

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Free Report) rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 469,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,025,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $157.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary The Sera Labs, Inc, engages in the development of nutraceutical formulation and delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve efficacy and enhance wellness. It provides its products in beauty, health and wellness, and pet care categories under the Seratopical, Seratopical Revolution SeraLabs, and Nutri-Strips brand names.

