Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $8.30 Million Position in iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of iRhythm Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 169.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 903,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,535,000 after acquiring an additional 568,261 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 822,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,130,000 after purchasing an additional 96,529 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,697,000 after purchasing an additional 185,262 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 552,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,127,000 after buying an additional 32,334 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,249,000.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 14,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $2,571,953.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,979 shares in the company, valued at $30,181,258.26. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel G. Wilson sold 8,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.44, for a total transaction of $1,659,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,936.80. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,603. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRTC. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $193.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

IRTC opened at $179.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.30. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.30. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.The company had revenue of $192.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.