Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Aviva PLC grew its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,453 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in United Airlines by 14.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.8% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Airlines by 50.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, October 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on United Airlines from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

United Airlines Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.20.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.