Intuitive Investments Group (LON:IIG) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Intuitive Investments Group PLC (LON:IIG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101 and last traded at GBX 101. Approximately 16,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 44,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.

Intuitive Investments Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 102.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £220.39 million, a PE ratio of -168.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Intuitive Investments Group Company Profile

Intuitive Investments Group plc (“IIG”) is a closed-end investment company focused on fast growing and high potential investment opportunities.

IIG plc was admitted to AIM in December 2020 with a focus on investments in high potential life sciences businesses. In October 2023, following its move the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange, IIG plc made a strategic investment in Hui10 Inc which now forms its main investment focus, accounting for over 97% of the portfolio.

