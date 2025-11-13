Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:STCE) Stock Price Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:STCE – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.78 and last traded at $78.27. Approximately 155,943 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 74,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.54.

Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF Trading Down 4.0%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $313.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF by 45,450.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF by 52,800.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF in the third quarter worth about $218,000.

About Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF

The Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (STCE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Schwab Crypto Thematic index. The fund tracks an index of globally listed companies that enable the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The fund selects and weights companies based on thematic relevance through a proprietary NLP algorithm.

